Gweru City Council Introduces Night Clamping

Tapiwa Marerwa was tasked to spearhead the programme and has since opened a 24-hour office at Town House, where motorists will pay the fines at night.

When contacted for comment by the Chronicle, Gweru mayor Councillor Martin Chivoko, confirmed the development but could not provide the supporting city by-law backing the decision. He said:

I don’t think there is a need for a by-law about that programme. Motorists who are being clamped at night will be parked at undesignated points or dangerously parked. They will be breaking the law and endangering other motorists, so they will be clamped for that offence.

However, a Gweru-based lawyer Constance Madzudzu, said there was a need to pass a city by-law for the council to introduce 24-hour clamping. She said:

From what I know, which is legally correct, there are clamping zones and clamping hours, which are displayed around the city centre to warn motorists and would-be offenders. But to waylay motorists at night, clamping them while claiming to be enforcing the same city by-law, which stipulates times, zones, hours and dates is legally wrong.

Gweru City Council contracted a private company, Gweru City Park, which is now responsible for parking and clamping in the city centre.

The company operates between 8 AM and 4 PM during the week. Lately, Gweru City Council marshals have taken over the streets from 5 PM until 6 AM the following day.

Motorists found wrongly parked at night are clamped and made to pay US$85 fines. Cllr Chivoko said the fine was strictly in USD.

