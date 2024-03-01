Rank Marshal (37) Takes Advantage Of Stranded 17-year-old Girl, Dies During Intimacy

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) acting spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, could neither confirm nor deny the incident when contacted by The Manica Post.

However, according to a police memo that the publication has in its possession, an informant, Freeman Asima told the police that as he walking along a footpath on his way to his garden on 25 February, when he discovered the now late Mushayi lying on the ground under a tree.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Asima said he later came back using the same path at around 6 PM and realised that the body was still on the ground with no signs of life.

A police report was made on the same day, and they attended the scene.

Police found Mushayi’s body facing downwards with his grey shorts lifted halfway.

Preliminary investigations into the matter revealed that the now-deceased Mushayi met a 17-year-old girl (name withheld) at Birchenough Bridge.

The teenager was looking for her boyfriend, known as Webster, who had promised to pay her bus fare on a pay-forward agreement.

The teenager tried to get in touch with Webster on his mobile number, but he was not reachable.

She then divulged her predicament to the now late Mushayi, a tout (rank marshal) at Musharu Bus Terminus in Birchenough Bridge.

It is alleged that Mushayi promised to pay the teenager’s US$3 bus fare for her return journey home in exchange for sex and the teenager allegedly agreed to the arrangement. Reads the police memo:

The now-deceased made arrangements with the girl. ln the afternoon, the two boarded a vehicle and were dropped near Birchenough Bridge Hotel. They went to the bush and became intimate. However, during intimacy, the now-deceased fell and became unconscious. The teenager tried to offer help with no success. Out of fear, she left the now deceased lying on the ground and returned to Musharu Bus Terminus where she met with Webster.

Police managed to track down the teenager and she led them to the scene where no foreign objects were found.

She told the police that she got intimate with Mushayi before he collapsed and became unconscious.

A black wallet was on the ground and it contained US$1 and ZWL1 000, while a brown Bazooka radio was placed next to Mushayi’s body. A blue towel was on a tree trunk.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment