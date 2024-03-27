Billiat Shows His Class In Yadah's 1-1 Draw With Bikita Minerals

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star could not inspire Yadah to victory but was able to set up several openings, especially in the first half.

In his central role, Billiat consistently posed a threat to the Bikita defence. He nearly scored a decisive goal in injury time, but his angled shot narrowly missed the target.

Speaking to NewsDay after the match, Ruzive commended Billiat for his attitude, saying he is adapting well and wants to help the team. Said Ruzive:

Khama has not played football for a long time but I think you can see his quality. His performance was encouraging. He will get better and better. He has got a footballing brain above everybody pretty much, because of how long he has played at the highest level. His attitude is fantastic, he wants to help the team and work with the team. He is adapting well to our play and the league. He is giving us a dimension which we did not have before. That is what we want and like I said, he will continue to improve. We know what Khama can do and he is already showing the glimpses of a player that he is.

Veteran striker Evans Katema scored Bikita Minerals’ first-ever goal in the topflight midway through the second half.

Ryan Ncube ensured that there was a share of the spoils after he netted for the Miracle Boys in the 90th minute, with the match ending 1-1.

Matchday 3 fixtures

Thursday: Caps United v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v Herentals (Luveve), Fc Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Zpc Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga), GreenFuel v TelOne (GreenFuel Arena), Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva).

Friday: Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields), Yadah v Dynamos (Rufaro), Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery).

