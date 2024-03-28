PSL 2024 Matchday 3 Fixtures; Football Returns To Rufaro Stadium, Bosso Hosts Simba Bhora
The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes this week with Rufaro Stadium set to host an official football match for the first time since 2019 this Thursday as CAPS United hosts Bikita Minerals at the iconic venue.
Arguably, the pick of fixtures this Thursday is at Mandava Stadium where former PSL champions FC Platinum take on Chicken Inn.
Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates clash at Sakubva Stadium today. Both the Ngoda Boys and Zaire have lost their opening two fixtures in the current 2024 season.
Manica Diamonds lost 3-1 to Simba Bhora on 10 March before going down 3-2 to TelOne on 16 March. Chegutu Pirates succumbed to a 1-0 at the hands of FC Platinum on 09 March and lost 1-0 to ZPC Kariba on 17 March.
On Friday, March 29, Highlanders take on Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium, while Yadah Stars host Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.
Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula.
$94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Below are the 2024 PSL Matchday 3 fixtures:
Thursday, 28 March 2024
CAPS United v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro Stadium)
Arenel Movers v Herentals (Luveve Stadium)
FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava Stadium)
ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Green Fuel v TelOne (GreenFuel Arena),
Manica Diamonds v Chegutu Pirates (Sakubva Stadium)
Friday, 29 March 2024
Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields Stadium)
Hwange v Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery Stadium)
Yadah v Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium)
Matches kick off at 3 PM.
More: Pindula News