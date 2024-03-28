PSL 2024 Matchday 3 Fixtures; Football Returns To Rufaro Stadium, Bosso Hosts Simba Bhora

6 minutes ago Thu, 28 Mar 2024 11:54:48 GMT

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes this week with Rufaro Stadium set to host an official football match for the first time since 2019 this Thursday as CAPS United hosts Bikita Minerals at the iconic venue.

Arguably, the pick of fixtures this Thursday is at Mandava Stadium where former PSL champions FC Platinum take on Chicken Inn.

Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates clash at Sakubva Stadium today. Both the Ngoda Boys and Zaire have lost their opening two fixtures in the current 2024 season.

