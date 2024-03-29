Shadaya Sends SOS To ZRP, Claims He's Getting Threats On His Life

Initially dismissing them as pranks, he became alarmed when friends and family reported unidentified individuals inquiring about his routine and location. The threats have escalated to the point where he is now considered “wanted”. He wrote:

[Zimbabwe Republic Police] I greatly require your assistance. Normally I wouldn’t bring such issues out on public platforms as they can be misinterpreted, but I have no other option. I have been getting constant threats on my life and family as well for the past week.

I ignored it initially as pranks but when I started getting messages from family and friends about unidentified people asking about my routine, location and other information, I had to take it seriously

My family and friends are very worried about my safety, constantly getting messages and even in-person threats that “I’m wanted”.

To my knowledge I have not committed any crime, nor have I even said anything that can be regarded as a crime. Unless talking about societal issues is a crime

And if I’m wanted for anything shouldn’t I be called to report to any police station? I would gladly do so because I have nothing to hide

Just like everyone else regardless if one agrees or not with my opinions on societal issues, I shouldn’t have to live in fear, always looking at my back, sleeping with one eye open, because of unidentified men looking for me.

Your assistance in this matter will be greatly appreciated.