Highlanders FC Appoints Sihlangu Dlodlo As Chief Executive Officer

After careful consideration, the club’s management settled on Dlodlo as the ideal candidate to steer the club forward. Said Mhlophe:

Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Sihlangu Dlodlo as the new club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Latest Tecno Pop 8 - now available in Pindula. $94, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

All in all, there were twenty-four applicants with five selected for the final interviews, whereupon the club settled for Mr Dlodlo.

The club would like to sincerely thank all the people who applied for the post and those who participated in the interviews for the same.

Finally, once again, the club would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Mr Ronald Moyo, and wish him all the success in his future endeavours.