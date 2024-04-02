Highlanders FC Appoints Sihlangu Dlodlo As Chief Executive Officer
Highlanders Football Club has officially named Sihlangu Dlodlo as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
In a statement issued by the club’s Executive Chairman, Rtd Col Kenneth Mhlophe this Tuesday, April 02, the appointment comes into effect immediately.
Mhlophe said the decision to appoint Dlodlo followed a rigorous selection process. He said out of the twenty-four applicants, five candidates were shortlisted for the final interviews.
After careful consideration, the club’s management settled on Dlodlo as the ideal candidate to steer the club forward. Said Mhlophe:
Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Sihlangu Dlodlo as the new club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.
All in all, there were twenty-four applicants with five selected for the final interviews, whereupon the club settled for Mr Dlodlo.
The club would like to sincerely thank all the people who applied for the post and those who participated in the interviews for the same.
Finally, once again, the club would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Mr Ronald Moyo, and wish him all the success in his future endeavours.
Moyo left Highlanders at the end of March 2024 after he decided not to renew his contract which expired on 31 March.
Meanwhile, Dlodlo is a marketing executive and culture promoter who has worked for some blue-chip companies including light manufacturing giant Innscor Africa.
