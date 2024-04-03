9 000 Cattle Succumb To Drought-related Conditions

Water and pasture conditions are expected to be poor, especially in typically low-rainfall areas following cumulatively below-average rainfall that has limited pasture regeneration throughout the rainy season.

Poor livestock body conditions, particularly for cattle, will likely lead to higher-than-normal livestock deaths in the dry season as the limited pastures deplete and high prices limit access to supplementary feeds.

The agency said an increase in human-wildlife conflicts is expected in some areas bordering parks and forests as wild animals seek water and food among communities.

It further asserted that there was an urgent need for comprehensive national assessments of crop conditions, livestock health, and overall livelihood impacts of the extended dry conditions. FewsNet said:

These assessments are crucial for accurately determining the extent of damage and areas requiring immediate intervention and will not only guide targeted relief efforts but also inform policy development and programme implementation aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience. Further, Member States need to start preparing for in-depth assessments that will inform responses.

Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, is experiencing extreme weather patterns due to climate change and El Nino.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon characterized by the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

In Southern Africa, El Niño tends to bring drier and warmer conditions. Reduced rainfall during El Niño events exacerbates droughts, affects crop yields, and impacts water availability.

