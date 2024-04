PSL 2024 Matchday 5 Fixtures; FC Platinum Hosts CAPS United, Bosso And "Zaire" Clash At BF

10 minutes ago Wed, 03 Apr 2024 15:06:04 GMT

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Arenel Movers and Bikita Minerals clash at Luveve Stadium in a Matchday Five fixture to be played this coming Saturday.

In what is expected to be a mouthwatering encounter, FC Platinum takes on CAPS United at Mandava Stadium, also on Saturday.

On Sunday, Highlanders will host Chegutu Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium, while Dynamos awaits their match against Bulawayo Chiefs at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

Feedback