PSL Suspends Rufaro Stadium

Kudzai Bare, the PSL spokesperson, told State media that the homologation of Rufaro Stadium was temporary. The venue is scheduled for re-inspection before additional matches can be staged there. She said:

Reports indicate that urgent repairs are needed for the faulty turnstiles at Rufaro Stadium. These turnstiles caused significant delays, particularly on Good Friday, leading to winding queues even after the match had already begun. Consequently, the venue has been excluded from this weekend’s Week 5 program.

Dynamos, facing off against their bogey side, Bulawayo Chiefs, now find themselves searching for an alternative home ground. Meanwhile, Yadah remains hopeful that their Heart Stadium will receive approval today.

If the FIB gives its approval, the Glamour Boys could potentially utilize the Heart Stadium for their upcoming fixture.

Football analyst Solomon Manganyi has levied accusations of corruption against the PSL, specifically singling out PSL Chairman Farai Jere, who also happens to be associated with CAPS United, for criticism. Wrote Manganyi on X:

Now I understand what the PSL Chairman [Farai Jere] meant by saying they fixed the fixtures in favour of certain teams. So CAPS United benefited from playing two games at home as well as revenue and it’s now Dynamos playing at home and suddenly Rufaro is not good enough. We raised the issue of turnstiles after the match between Yadah and Dynamos but the PSL administration saw it fit for CAPS to host Arenel Movers [at Rufaro] whilst Herentals hosted FC Platinum and reference for shutting it is the Yadah versus Dynamos match.

