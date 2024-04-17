Kariba Lake Level Rises As ZRA Reduces Water For Power Generation
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), a body corporate jointly established by Zambia and Zimbabwe to manage the Zambezi River Basin, has noted a slight rise in the water level at Lake Kariba.
In its latest update on Wednesday, April 17 2024, ZRA said that the Lake level has steadily been increasing with records of fluctuations being observed due to low outflow from the reservoir.
While the lake level recorded on April 17 2024 (13.88% usable live storage) was significantly lower than was recorded on the same day in 2023 (23.47% usable live storage), there has been a slight increase compared to last week.
On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, ZRA said the lake level had steadily been decreasing, due to low inflow and reduced rainfall activity on and around the lake. The usable live storage last Wednesday was 13.59% but rose by 0.29% during the week to 13.88% today.
Last month, ZRA revealed that it had decided to maintain the 16 BCM water allocation over the first quarter of 2024 to Zimbabwe and Zambia’s power utilities, ZESA and ZESCO respectively, for power generation. ZRA said:
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Given that the outcome of the rainfall forecast is generally below normal, the Authority has maintained the 16 BCM water allocation over the first quarter of 2024, providing for a combined annual average power production of 428MW, shared equally.
Based on the water allocation of 8 BCM per power utility, translating to an average power production of 214MW per Utility to the end of March 2024 when the 1st Quarter 2024 hydrological review falls due as per the standing operational framework for Kariba dam reservoir operations.
More: Pindula News