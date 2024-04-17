Kariba Lake Level Rises As ZRA Reduces Water For Power Generation

6 minutes ago Wed, 17 Apr 2024 13:08:43 GMT

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), a body corporate jointly established by Zambia and Zimbabwe to manage the Zambezi River Basin, has noted a slight rise in the water level at Lake Kariba.

In its latest update on Wednesday, April 17 2024, ZRA said that the Lake level has steadily been increasing with records of fluctuations being observed due to low outflow from the reservoir.

While the lake level recorded on April 17 2024 (13.88% usable live storage) was significantly lower than was recorded on the same day in 2023 (23.47% usable live storage), there has been a slight increase compared to last week.

