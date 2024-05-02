Police Release Names Of Remaining Five Beatrice Accident Victims

In a statement issued this Thursday, 02 May, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the remaining 5 victims were identified by their next of kin. They are:

Tafadzwa Godgiven Nyandoro (6 months), a male infant of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Edson Banga (49), a male adult of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Kudzai Lista Banga (28), a female adult of Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Takunda Katiyo (22), a male adult of Old Tafara, Harare.

Dylance Benjamin Masondo (11), a male juvenile of Zinyengere, Epworth, Harare.

In an unrelated incident, three people were killed whilst one person was injured on 01 May 2024 along Simon Mazorodze Road, Waterfalls, Harare.

Asst. Comm. Nyathi said a Honda Fit vehicle with two passengers on board hit a pedestrian resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before hitting a tree.

The pedestrian, driver and passenger died on the spot whilst the other passenger sustained some injuries.

The Police said two of the three victims were identified by their next of kin. They are:

Gumisai Kandime (32), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare.

Tapfumanei Chisango (36), a male adult of Ushewekunze, Harare.

Asst. Comm. Nyathi added that the other victim is yet to be identified by the next of kin while the bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The injured victim is admitted at the same hospital. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be cautious on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.

