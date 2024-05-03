"United States Is Zimbabwe's Biggest Bilateral Donor"

I am so proud of the work the US has done especially in the health sector here in Zimbabwe. The United States is actually the biggest bilateral donor in Zimbabwe in particular in the health sector.

Since 1980, the United States has provided nearly US$5bn to the people of Zimbabwe and the vast majority of that has been in health-related issues.

In 1980, at independence, the US made a promise to the people of Zimbabwe to help rebuild the health sector.

That commitment initially was for US$2mn but that US$2mn has actually grown to nearly US$5bn in the last four decades plus.

I think some people might feel that it has diminished in the last years but actually it has since grown. In the last three years alone we have provided a billion dollars to the people of Zimbabwe.

This year we have recommitted the PEPFAR programme with US$209 to support the government of Zimbabwe in terms of addressing and combating the HIV epidemic and this is to support over two million Zimbabweans to live healthier longer lives by provision of Antiretroviral Therapy.

We are not just working in the HIV sphere, we are also giving out support to the Ministry of Health and the government in terms of tackling Tuberculosis and Malaria.