PSL 2024 Matchday 10 Results: Manica Diamonds' Winning Run Continues, CAPS Hammer Hwange

Bosso, however, managed to regain top spot as they have a superior goal difference than Manica Diamonds who had climbed to the summit of the PSL after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

At Baobab, Simba Bhora were 2-1 victors over Chegutu Pirates through goals by Perfect Chikwende (10′) and Tymon Machope (16′).

Chegutu Pirates scored what proved a mere consolation through Cleopas Dube after 41 minutes.

After the weekend’s premiership fixtures, Highlanders and Manica Diamonds both have 19 points from 10 games played each. However, are above the Ngoda Boys by having a superior goal difference.

Simba Bhora are in third position with 17 points and Chicken Inn occupy position number 4 with 16.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn held Dynamos to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. This means that of the nine teams that Dynamos has faced so far this season, they have failed to win against all teams that were in the premier league last season.

The Glamour Boys’ two wins so far this season have come against promoted teams, Bikita Minerals and Telone.

DeMbare will be hoping to get a third win when the PSL rules on their abandoned match against another promoted side, Chegutu Pirates.

Manica Diamonds have continued their rich vein of form after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0. The Ngoda Boys have now won six matches in a row after appearing to wobble at the start of the season.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 results at a glance:

Arenel Movers 0-0 Highlanders

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Simba Bhora

CAPS United 3-0 Hwange

Herentals 1-0 Yadah

Bikita Minerals 1-0 TelOne

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos

ZPC Kariba 0-2 Manica Diamonds

FC Platinum 1-0 Green Fuel

