PSL 2024 Matchday 10 Results: Manica Diamonds' Winning Run Continues, CAPS Hammer Hwange
CAPS United emerged as the biggest winners of the weekend’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s Match Day 10 round of fixtures after beating Hwange 3-0 at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
Goal poacher William Manondo netted twice, after 11 and 42 minutes, respectively, while Hastings Chapusha scored the other goal in the 14th minute.
Highlanders failed to open a gap at the top of the log standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Arenel Movers on Sunday.
Bosso, however, managed to regain top spot as they have a superior goal difference than Manica Diamonds who had climbed to the summit of the PSL after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.
At Baobab, Simba Bhora were 2-1 victors over Chegutu Pirates through goals by Perfect Chikwende (10′) and Tymon Machope (16′).
Chegutu Pirates scored what proved a mere consolation through Cleopas Dube after 41 minutes.
After the weekend’s premiership fixtures, Highlanders and Manica Diamonds both have 19 points from 10 games played each. However, are above the Ngoda Boys by having a superior goal difference.
Simba Bhora are in third position with 17 points and Chicken Inn occupy position number 4 with 16.
Meanwhile, Chicken Inn held Dynamos to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. This means that of the nine teams that Dynamos has faced so far this season, they have failed to win against all teams that were in the premier league last season.
The Glamour Boys’ two wins so far this season have come against promoted teams, Bikita Minerals and Telone.
DeMbare will be hoping to get a third win when the PSL rules on their abandoned match against another promoted side, Chegutu Pirates.
Manica Diamonds have continued their rich vein of form after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0. The Ngoda Boys have now won six matches in a row after appearing to wobble at the start of the season.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 results at a glance:
Arenel Movers 0-0 Highlanders
Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Simba Bhora
CAPS United 3-0 Hwange
Herentals 1-0 Yadah
Bikita Minerals 1-0 TelOne
Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos
ZPC Kariba 0-2 Manica Diamonds
FC Platinum 1-0 Green Fuel