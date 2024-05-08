GMB Announces Payment Of US$24 Million To Wheat Farmers

To date, wheat payments amounting to USD23.7 million have been made. The Grain Marketing Board, last week made a payment of USD4.6 million and USD10 million this week.

The clearance of outstanding payments is a serious priority and GMB appreciates the commitment of our farmers in ensuring national food self-sufficiency.

GMB assures of its commitment to continue playing a key role in the agriculture transformation agenda.

Zimbabwe is targeting to put 120,000 hectares under winter wheat with the harvest expected to reach 600,000 tonnes, well above the 468,000 tonnes produced from 91,000 hectares last year.

The delay in GMB’s payment to wheat farmers has disrupted their activities, making it difficult for them to secure loans from banks during this winter wheat cropping season.

More: Pindula News

