GMB Announces Payment Of US$24 Million To Wheat Farmers
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) says it is prioritising payments to wheat farmers, with US$23.7 million having been paid to date.
In a statement issued this Wednesday, 08 May, GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai said the parastatal paid a total of US$4.6 million last week, and an additional US$10 million this week. Said Badarai:
The Grain Marketing Board wishes to advise our esteemed farmers and stakeholders that payments for wheat farmers have been significantly made.Feedback
The clearance of outstanding payments is a serious priority and GMB appreciates the commitment of our farmers in ensuring national food self-sufficiency.
GMB assures of its commitment to continue playing a key role in the agriculture transformation agenda.
Zimbabwe is targeting to put 120,000 hectares under winter wheat with the harvest expected to reach 600,000 tonnes, well above the 468,000 tonnes produced from 91,000 hectares last year.
The delay in GMB’s payment to wheat farmers has disrupted their activities, making it difficult for them to secure loans from banks during this winter wheat cropping season.
