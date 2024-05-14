Saul Chaminuka Joins Green Fuel
Former Black Rhinos coach Saul Chaminuka has joined Chisumbanje-based Premier Soccer League club Green Fuel after leaving top-flight debutants Bikita Minerals.
Chaminuka replaces Rodwell Dhlakama who was sacked last month with Green Fuel in tenth position on nine points.
According to ZBC News, Chaminuka will be assisted by Taurayi Mangwiro while Innocent Chogugudza will remain as the goalkeepers’ coach.
Chaminuka joined Bikita Minerals at the start of this season and leaves the club in 9th position, with 13 points two behind Green Fuel.
Reports suggest Chminuka was linked with three other PSL clubs namely TelOne, Hwange and Yadah Stars, days after he had signed a contract with Green Fuel.
He was reportedly given an ultimatum by Green Fuel to report for work this Tuesday.
