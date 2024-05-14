Saul Chaminuka Joins Green Fuel

6 minutes ago Tue, 14 May 2024 13:00:31 GMT

Former Black Rhinos coach Saul Chaminuka has joined Chisumbanje-based Premier Soccer League club Green Fuel after leaving top-flight debutants Bikita Minerals.

Chaminuka replaces Rodwell Dhlakama who was sacked last month with Green Fuel in tenth position on nine points.

According to ZBC News, Chaminuka will be assisted by Taurayi Mangwiro while Innocent Chogugudza will remain as the goalkeepers’ coach.

