Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

Saul Chaminuka Joins Green Fuel

6 minutes agoTue, 14 May 2024 13:00:31 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Saul Chaminuka Joins Green Fuel

Former Black Rhinos coach Saul Chaminuka has joined Chisumbanje-based Premier Soccer League club Green Fuel after leaving top-flight debutants Bikita Minerals.

Chaminuka replaces Rodwell Dhlakama who was sacked last month with Green Fuel in tenth position on nine points.

According to ZBC News, Chaminuka will be assisted by Taurayi Mangwiro while Innocent Chogugudza will remain as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Chaminuka joined Bikita Minerals at the start of this season and leaves the club in 9th position, with 13 points two behind Green Fuel.

Reports suggest Chminuka was linked with three other PSL clubs namely TelOne, Hwange and Yadah Stars, days after he had signed a contract with Green Fuel.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. 
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

He was reportedly given an ultimatum by Green Fuel to report for work this Tuesday.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Saul Chaminuka

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback