itel A50 vs. itel A70: A Comparison Of itel's Latest Smartphones
itel has introduced the A50, a smartphone that offers an upgraded OS 14.0 system for enhanced efficiency and a personalised home screen. With its octa-core processor, the A50 ensures a seamless user experience by minimising glitches. It also provides lightning-fast 4G download speeds, reliable connectivity, and convenient security features like a side fingerprint reader and face unlock technology, itel said. In this article, we compare the itel A50 with its predecessor, the itel A70, to help you choose the right smartphone for your needs.
Comparison between itel A50 and itel A70:
1. Network
– itel A50: Supports GSM / HSPA / LTE networks with multiple bands.
– itel A70: Supports GSM / HSPA / LTE networks with unspecified bands.
2. Launch
– itel A50: Announced on April 23, 2024, and released on April 27, 2024.
– itel A70: Released in November 2023.
3. Body
– Both phones have a dual SIM feature.
– itel A50: 8.6 mm (0.33 in) thickness and weight not specified. Built with a glass front and plastic body.
– itel A70: 8.6 mm thickness, and weighs 184 grams.
4. Display
– Both phones have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
– itel A50 has a higher pixel density (272 ppi) compared to itel A70 (267 ppi).
– itel A70 has a peak brightness of 500 nits.
5. Platform
– itel A50: Runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) with an unconfirmed UniSoC Tiger T603 chipset, octa-core CPUs, and an unconfirmed Mali-G52 GPU.
– itel A70: Runs on Android 13 (Go edition) with a Unisoc T603 chipset and octa-core CPU.
6. Memory
– itel A50: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.
– itel A70: Offers multiple memory options: 64GB/128GB/256GB storage with 3GB/4GB RAM.
7. Cameras
– itel A50: Dual-lens rear camera setup (13MP main + QVGA AI depth lens) with various camera features. 8-megapixel front camera.
– itel A70: Dual-lens rear camera setup (13MP main + 0.08MP auxiliary lens) with dual-LED flash and HDR. 8-megapixel front camera.
8. Sound
– Both phones have a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm audio jack.
9. Connectivity
– Both phones support WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C 2.0 and FM radio support.
– itel A50 has Bluetooth 5.0, OTG.
10. Battery
– Both phones have a non-removable 5000mAh battery.
– itel A70 supports 10W wired charging.
11. Other Features
– itel A50: Includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. Available in Black, & Blue.
– itel A70: Includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and unspecified sensors. Available in Brilliant Gold, Stylish Black, Field Green, and Azure Blue colours.
