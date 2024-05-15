itel A50 vs. itel A70: A Comparison Of itel's Latest Smartphones

2. Launch

– itel A50: Announced on April 23, 2024, and released on April 27, 2024.

– itel A70: Released in November 2023.

3. Body

– Both phones have a dual SIM feature.

– itel A50: 8.6 mm (0.33 in) thickness and weight not specified. Built with a glass front and plastic body.

– itel A70: 8.6 mm thickness, and weighs 184 grams.

4. Display

– Both phones have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

– itel A50 has a higher pixel density (272 ppi) compared to itel A70 (267 ppi).

– itel A70 has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

5. Platform

– itel A50: Runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) with an unconfirmed UniSoC Tiger T603 chipset, octa-core CPUs, and an unconfirmed Mali-G52 GPU.

– itel A70: Runs on Android 13 (Go edition) with a Unisoc T603 chipset and octa-core CPU.

6. Memory

– itel A50: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

– itel A70: Offers multiple memory options: 64GB/128GB/256GB storage with 3GB/4GB RAM.

7. Cameras

– itel A50: Dual-lens rear camera setup (13MP main + QVGA AI depth lens) with various camera features. 8-megapixel front camera.

– itel A70: Dual-lens rear camera setup (13MP main + 0.08MP auxiliary lens) with dual-LED flash and HDR. 8-megapixel front camera.

8. Sound

– Both phones have a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm audio jack.

9. Connectivity

– Both phones support WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C 2.0 and FM radio support.

– itel A50 has Bluetooth 5.0, OTG.

10. Battery

– Both phones have a non-removable 5000mAh battery.

– itel A70 supports 10W wired charging.

11. Other Features

– itel A50: Includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. Available in Black, & Blue.

– itel A70: Includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and unspecified sensors. Available in Brilliant Gold, Stylish Black, Field Green, and Azure Blue colours.

