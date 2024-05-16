Asamoah Gyan Has Inspired Millions Of Africans, Says Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa said “It was an honour to receive” the former Black Stars forward at State House. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

It was an honour to receive Asamoah Gyan at State House today. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 His remarkable career and leadership on the field have inspired millions across Africa. We discussed the power of sports in uniting nations and promoting youth development.

Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana national team, had an impressive career, playing for various clubs across different leagues.

He started with Ghana Premier League club Liberty Professionals and later played for Serie A club Udinese, where he scored 15 goals in 53 league matches.

He later joined Ligue 1 club Rennes, where he scored 14 goals in forty-eight league matches.

In 2010, Gyan moved to Premier League club Sunderland, where he netted ten times in thirty-four Premier League matches.

He also played for Al Ain in the UAE Pro League, becoming the league’s top goalscorer with 22 goals in 18 matches.

Gyan finished his career with various other clubs, including Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United, and Legon Cities.

He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups and is the all-time leading goalscorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.

