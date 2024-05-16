GMB Pays A Cumulative US$28.7 Million To Wheat Farmers
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) says it paid a total of US$28.7 million to wheat farmers for the grain delivered from last year’s harvest.
In a statement, GMB chief executive officer Edison Badarai said the local currency component of the payment was completed.
Badarai, however, did not specify the amount owed by GMB to wheat farmers or provide a timeline for full payment. He said:
The Grain Marketing Board wishes to advise our esteemed farmers and stakeholders that payments for wheat farmers have been significantly made.
To date, wheat payments amounting to USD28.7 million have been made, while the ZWL component was completed some time back.
Today, the Grain Marketing Board made payments amounting to USD 5 million. This follows payments of USD 14.6 processed in the last 2 weeks.
GMB appreciates the patience of farmers as the last payments are being mobilised.
Zimbabwe is targeting to put 120,000 hectares under winter wheat with the harvest expected to reach 600,000 tonnes, well above the 468,000 tonnes produced from 91,000 hectares last year.
The delay in GMB’s payment to wheat farmers has disrupted their activities, making it difficult for them to secure loans from banks during this winter wheat cropping season.
