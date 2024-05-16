GMB Pays A Cumulative US$28.7 Million To Wheat Farmers

4 minutes ago Thu, 16 May 2024 11:47:56 GMT

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) says it paid a total of US$28.7 million to wheat farmers for the grain delivered from last year’s harvest.

In a statement, GMB chief executive officer Edison Badarai said the local currency component of the payment was completed.

Badarai, however, did not specify the amount owed by GMB to wheat farmers or provide a timeline for full payment. He said:

