Maruwa Leaves Harare City For TelOne

He was also voted as the Northern Region Soccer League Coach of the Month for April.

According to The Herald, Maruwa was not happy with the Sunshine Boys’ financial challenges amid reports the club failed to deliver on their end of the deal with the coach.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

He leaves Harare City sitting at the top of the Northern Region league log standings with 19 points, 3 ahead of MWOS.

Maruwa on Wednesday confirmed to The Herald that he had been in discussions with TelOne. He said:

I cannot give much details until everything has been done but indeed something has been happening behind the scenes in the past two days. Tomorrow everything will be done and dusted, and only then can I reveal more. If all sails through, I am definitely not new to top-flight so I am ready to get the ball rolling. I am not a genius or magician but being a coach who has been here (top-flight) before, I believe I will be able to bring something to their table. The idea is to move as far away from relegation as possible so that we stay in the league and probably work on winning the championship in the coming season.

Maruwa’s first match in charge of TelOne could be against Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars away at Baobab on Saturday.

In 11 matches, the Wi-Fi boys have only won twice, recorded five draws and lost four matches.

Maruwa has coached Black Rhinos and Dynamos in the topflight. He was sacked by the latter and replaced by his then assistant Genesis Mangombe.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment