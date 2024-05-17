Pindula|Search Pindula
Conquer The Winter And The Distance

Fri, 17 May 2024
Register for the 3rd edition of the GoFit Half Marathon happening on Saturday 15 June and experience the ultimate test of endurance.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a beginner, the course is designed to challenge and inspire you. You can run 5, 10 or 21km.

  • Scenic route with breathtaking views
  • Professional timing and tracking
  • Finisher’s medal and a T-shirt of course
  • Post-race celebration with a burger, fruits, refreshments and music
  • Buses from town to take you to the start venue: Gracelands Water Resorts at Chivero.

Registration is easy and happens securely on WhatsApp. Just send the word Fit to WhatsApp number 0717684274 or simply follow this link: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=fit

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Register now and get ready to conquer the distance!

