Conquer The Winter And The Distance
8 minutes agoFri, 17 May 2024 11:46:26 GMT
Register for the 3rd edition of the GoFit Half Marathon happening on Saturday 15 June and experience the ultimate test of endurance.
Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a beginner, the course is designed to challenge and inspire you. You can run 5, 10 or 21km.
- Scenic route with breathtaking views
- Professional timing and tracking
- Finisher’s medal and a T-shirt of course
- Post-race celebration with a burger, fruits, refreshments and music
- Buses from town to take you to the start venue: Gracelands Water Resorts at Chivero.
Registration is easy and happens securely on WhatsApp. Just send the word Fit to WhatsApp number 0717684274 or simply follow this link: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=fit
Don’t miss out on the excitement! Register now and get ready to conquer the distance!
