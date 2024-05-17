Government Suspends Import Duty On ZESA Equipment

5 minutes ago Fri, 17 May 2024 07:55:48 GMT

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, on Thursday suspended duty on power equipment, critical spares and transformer components imported by subsidiaries under ZESA Holdings.

ZESA Holdings’ subsidiaries are ZESA Enterprises (ZENT), Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).

The suspension was announced in Statutory Instrument 93 of 2024 cited as Customs and Excise (Suspension) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 272) published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette on Thursday. It reads in part:

Feedback