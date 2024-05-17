Zimbabwean Grain Millers In Brazil To Source Maize
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has sent a 20-member delegation to Sao Paulo, Brazil to negotiate the delivery of approximately 400,000 metric tonnes of yellow and white maize.
GMAZ Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara told NewZimbabwe.com that maize imports from Brazil will augment local produce and imports from South Africa.
The delivery of the maize is expected to start in July if the discussions are fruitful. Said Musarara:
This maize will complement our current supplies from local farmers and ongoing imports from South Africa.
We are aiming to procure and secure a circa 400,000 metric tonnes supply arrangement covering September 2024 to August 2025.
We are here to negotiate and conclude supplies to arrive in Zimbabwe starting at the end of July 2024.
During the 2023/24 summer cropping season, Zimbabwe recorded its worst harvest in four decades, consequentially putting millions at risk of hunger.
This has been attributed to El Nino, a weather event that often causes sporadic rainfall and scorching heat which has a debilitating impact on Zimbabwe’s largely rainfed agriculture.
Zimbabwe was the third country in Africa to declare this year’s drought a national disaster, following Malawi and Zambia.
More: Pindula News