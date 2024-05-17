Zimbabwean Grain Millers In Brazil To Source Maize

6 minutes ago Fri, 17 May 2024 06:22:48 GMT

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has sent a 20-member delegation to Sao Paulo, Brazil to negotiate the delivery of approximately 400,000 metric tonnes of yellow and white maize.

GMAZ Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara told NewZimbabwe.com that maize imports from Brazil will augment local produce and imports from South Africa.

The delivery of the maize is expected to start in July if the discussions are fruitful. Said Musarara:

Feedback