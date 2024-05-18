"Leave My Name Alone", Thomas Mapfumo Tells Wicknell Chivayo

Mapfumo’s manager, Sam Mataure, was recently quoted by The NewsHawks as saying he was expecting to meet with Chivayo to discuss the offer.

However, in an audio sent to Nehanda Radio and Chivayo, Mapfumo made his feelings clear. He said:

Hello Wicknell, let me tell you, please stop soiling my name. If what you think you doing is good, go ahead without involving my name, don’t soil my name by talking nonsense about me. I don’t know you and I have never met you. I just heard about you on the news. I don’t hate you, just leave my name alone. Don’t play with my name. Don’t involve me in your dealings. I don’t want to be exchanging insults with you Wicknell. You are too young for me to be dealing with you, I am 78 years old now and cannot be seen trading insults with you. I ask you again to leave my name alone. I hear you love my music, let it end there. Don’t talk about other things. If what you think you are doing is okay, that’s okay, but leave my name alone. I don’t want to be involved in your issues. Please respect me.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana was cited as saying Mapfumo is free to return home. Said Mangwana:

We have had conversations with Mr Thomas Mapfumo’s handlers, including Mukanya himself on the phone. He wants to hold his swan song in Zimbabwe but he is scared that he will be arrested. For what? Nobody is interested in him. At the culmination of the Second Republic, President ED did not declare a single Zimbabwean a persona non grata (PNG). On the contrary, he asserted every Zimbabwean’s cardinal right to come home (including during COVID-19 lockdowns). “Mr Mapfumo and many other Zimbabweans did come home without any restrictions. Some continued their activities within and without the country afterwards. We are a democratic State and we don’t arrest people for free speech that doesn’t break our laws. Mr Mapfumo is a soon-to-be octogenarian, and we wish him well in his remaining years. He has a lot of fans and detractors. That’s life. See you in Zimbabwe Mukanya.

