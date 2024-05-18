Minister Accuses Media Of Peddling Falsehoods Over Appointment Of ZANU PF Activist As ZBC CEO

I call upon all media practitioners to exercise their duties within the confines of Section 61 of the Constitution and the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

I also encourage the media to adhere to the ethics of journalism which include truthfulness, accuracy, authenticity and objectivity.

This statement comes after the ZBC Board on Tuesday, 07 May, announced the appointment of Charles Munganasa, a ZBC board member, as acting CEO.

Munganasa is the secretary for administration in the Masvingo ZANU PF Youth League.

He replaced Assael Machakata, the ZBC finance director who had been acting CEO since February following the suspension of Adelaide Chikunguru, who later resigned.

ZBC also announced the appointment of Merit Munzwembiri as the acting head of news and current affairs.

Munzwembiri takes over from Jackie Gwemende who replaced Robson Mhandu whose contract was not renewed when it expired earlier this year.

According to ZimLive, the latest changes at ZBC were ordered by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, which maintains a tight grip on the state broadcaster.

