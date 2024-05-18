Starman Chamisa Assaults Former Girlfriend | Report

In the video, Nyandoro is seen being rescued by members of the public.

Nyandoro told The Herald she did not suffer any bruises as the assault did not last long but “he twisted my neck which is still hurting”. She said she was taking painkillers.

Nyandoro claimed that Chamisa assaulted her for asking for school fees money for his child. She said:

The reason he physically assaulted me was because I had asked him for our child’s school fees. He just does not want to be responsible for his child. Every time I ask him for money for the child’s fees and upkeep, he starts telling me the child is not his and that I need to do a DNA test. I do not know what is stopping him from conducting the tests. The other day he made a booking at a DNA centre in Eastlea and then he refused to undergo the tests. This was in the presence of one of his lawyers. He told me that he is well connected with CIOs and the army and he has enough money to make my son disappear at any time without anything happening to him. If it was not for the people who heard me screaming, I would have died. I am not going to report him, because for a fact he is thuggish. He moves around with a gun under his car seat, he knows where I stay. He knows where our child learns. He has continuously said that he is going to make sure that Parliament will be hell for me because he has connections.

Nyandoro denied being married to Chamisa saying he is a married man and their relationship had been like a tryst since October 2014.

The Herald reported that efforts to get Chamisa’s side of the story were fruitless as he did not pick any of their numerous calls on his mobile phone number.

