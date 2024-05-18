TV Screens To Be Installed At Rufaro Stadium For EPL Title-Deciding Matches - Harare Mayor

The Harare derby kicks off at 3 PM with the EPL title deciders getting underway at 5 PM.

Mafume on Thursday told The Herald that they had decided to provide television screens, bar, and catering for those seeking to watch the English matches after the Harare derby. Said Mafume:

We are fully preparing for the Harare derby and we also know that in the sporting calendar, this Sunday is going to be an important day in the English Premier League. So, what we have done is that we have put TV screens inside Rufaro stadium by the kiosks where just soon after the derby is finished, TVs will be mounted and people can watch the decider of the EPL. It means they don’t have to rush out of Rufaro or be caught in the traffic jam trying to catch up with what will be happening in the EPL. They will be able to watch the proceedings of the Premier League soon after the final whistle here at Rufaro.

Mafume also said part of the City of Harare’s long-term plans was to ensure that Rufaro Stadium becomes a seven-day facility and not a weekend facility. He said:

[Rufaro] is going to have beer gardens, and it is going to have big screens for soccer both international and local. It is going to be a go-to centre and one-stop shop it is going to be a sports village and a sports village must be able to deal with both local and international sport… Beyond the derby, the long-term plan is to construct sports bars here at Rufaro, we are going to have big screens, it has got to be a seven-day facility and not a weekend facility. We want to it be a place where it can be a family fun day, we are thinking of having entertainment and we are buying state of an art sound system for that purpose. We are also going to ask entertainers to come in and perform and create a fun day, we are going to create what we want to call a Rufaro experience so that even if you are touring from the provinces and other parts of the country, you will be able to come and leave with some memorabilia and also with a huge experience at Rufaro, the photo experience and the kinds of things you will find at an international stadium.

