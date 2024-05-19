VP Chiwenga Flew To China For "Medicals" - Presidential Spokesperson

2 days ago Sun, 19 May 2024 15:04:11 GMT

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga left the country last week for China for a medical review, it has emerged.

Chiwenga’s last public appearance was on May 11 when he and President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the silver jubilee of the ordination of Roman Catholic archbishop Robert Ndlovu in Harare.

Responding to a question over the vice president’s whereabouts after he missed three events attended by Mnangagwa last week, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told ZimLive: “He went out for his medicals”.

