PSL 2024 Matchday 12 Results: Manica Diamonds Extend Winning Run

1 day ago Mon, 20 May 2024 10:48:04 GMT

Manica Diamonds returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after beating Greenfuel 2-0 in a Matchday 12 encounter played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

The Ngoda Boys, who extended their winning run to eight matches in a row, now lead the race, with 25 points, followed by FC Platinum who have amassed 24 points.

At Rufaro Stadium, struggling Harare giants CAPS United and Dynamos drew 1-1 after Ralph Kawondera’s scrambled equaliser in the 83rd minute for Makepeke cancelled out DeMbare defender Kelvin Moyo’s penalty in the 52nd minute.

