PSL 2024 Matchday 12 Results: Manica Diamonds Extend Winning Run
Manica Diamonds returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after beating Greenfuel 2-0 in a Matchday 12 encounter played at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.
The Ngoda Boys, who extended their winning run to eight matches in a row, now lead the race, with 25 points, followed by FC Platinum who have amassed 24 points.
At Rufaro Stadium, struggling Harare giants CAPS United and Dynamos drew 1-1 after Ralph Kawondera’s scrambled equaliser in the 83rd minute for Makepeke cancelled out DeMbare defender Kelvin Moyo’s penalty in the 52nd minute.
CAPS United are 6th on the log with 17 points, while Dynamos, who have won only two matches this season, both against newly-promoted sides and drawn seven games, are 12th and have 13 points.
In the other match played on Sunday, Chicken Inn were the victors in a 5-goal thriller against Simba Bhora.
The Gamecocks scored through Brendon Rendo, Michael Charamba, and Brighton Makopa, while Simba Bhora scored through Walter Musona and Mthokozisi Msebe.
On Saturday, Ngezi Platinum Stars beat TelOne 2-0, FC Platinum overcame Hwange 3-1, and Highlanders were held to a 1-1 draw by ZPC at Nyamhunga Stadium.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 12 results at a glance:
- Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 TelOne
- Bikita Minerals 2-1 Chegutu Pirates
- Herentals College 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
- Arenel Movers 0-2 Yadah
- FC Platinum 3-1 Hwange
- ZPC Kariba 1-1 Highlanders
- CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos
- Chicken Inn 3-2 Simba Bhora
- Manica Diamonds 2-0 Green Fuel
