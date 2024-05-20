ZIFA Presidential Aspirant Criticised For "Moaning" Over Tackle On His Son

In response to these comments, football analyst Solomon Manganyi emphasised that while no player should be injured, tackling is an inherent part of the game.

Manganyi suggested that Bunjira should condemn all unfair tackles on the pitch, not only when they affect his son considering his aspirations to become the president of ZIFA. Wrote Manganyi:

I noticed an unfortunate comment from former CAPS United forward Alois Bunjira GQ about the tackle by Nyahwa on his son. Emotions aside, this is a game of football and injuries happening to any other player are a setback to that particular player so he should look at all players not just be biased towards his son. He should call out all tackles not those only directed at his son. If he thinks his son is special and doesn’t need any contact he must take him away from playing football because we have seen many players having their legs broken and their fathers never posted threatening words to the other player. No player deserves to be injured not just your son and some injuries are accidents not that there will be an intention to do that. Leave the match officials to do their job and not influence how they must officiate.

Manganyi said Bunjira is probably not fit to be the president of ZIFA as this incident shows he is biased. He said:

You once talked about contesting for the Zimbabwe Football Association presidency but with what you wrote there you may not qualify because you have shown that you are conflicted towards where your attachment is when in actual fact you are supposed to understand the ups and downs of playing football as a former footballer yourself. That was uncalled for from people we look up to for the development of our football.

Below is Bunjira’s post in which he threatened to run onto the pitch to assault Nyahwa in retaliation for the tackle on his son:

So, today I have had phone calls and text messages, from people inquiring about Junior Bunjira’s fitness after that brutal 2 footed tackle from behind by Shadreck Nyahwa. Junior has a bruised swollen ankle and is in pain. The CAPS United doctors are monitoring the injury. I am not sure how and why Nyahwa didn’t get a straight red card and expulsion after that cruel bone-crashing tackle from behind. That is a straight red offence. I don’t know if I should say “Fortunately ” because there was nothing fortunate about that tackle…but fortunately, the tackle didn’t break Junior’s legs. My intestines moved in horror when I saw that cruel tackle. I have to be honest, that I don’t know what I would do if he had broken Junior’s leg. But all I know is that I would have possibly jumped onto the pitch to retaliate..🤣🤣🤣🤣. Hapana sportsmanship yakadaro when one player is intentionally breaking someone else’s legs. Injuries anowanikwa, and that is football. I played football and I know all about that. But when someone is intentionally trying to break another player’s leg, it ceases to be sportsmanship and just a game of football. I don’t think I would be a sportsman if he had broken the kid’s legs I think referees should be on the lookout for evil tackles like that on the field and footballers with that kind of action should expelled. That is not football. Talent should be protected and brutals weeded out. Not because Junior is my son. BUT I am speaking for all victims of such brutality…as I wish Junior a speedy recovery. I hope Nyahwa apologised.

More: Pindula News

