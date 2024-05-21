"Destitute" ZIMRA Workers Declare Incapacitation

9 hours ago Tue, 21 May 2024 09:48:25 GMT

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) workers have declared incapacitation, saying they can no longer afford basic needs such as shelter, transport, food and school fees due to low salaries.

In an urgent letter seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU), which represents the workers, said that the erosion of the value of its members’ salaries has made them near destitute.

In a letter addressed to the ZIMRA Commissioner General, ZIMRATU president, Dominic Manyangadze said their housing allowances were pegged at US$75, payable in the local currency at the prevailing interbank rate while landlords were demanding rentals in United States dollars. The letter reads in part:

