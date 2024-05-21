Govt In Gold Production Mobilisation Drive To Stabilise ZiG

For 2024 from January to April, the gold deliveries to FGR (Fidelity Gold Refineries) sit at 8,4 tonnes against a target of 40 tonnes by the end of the year. In 2023 for the months of January to April a total of 8,57 tonnes were delivered, this represents a 1,9% decrease. Mineral leakages deprive the government of much-needed revenue from taxes and royalties. By working together, we can ensure that every ounce of gold extracted within our borders contributes to the national good. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Chitando said increased gold production will boost the gold reserves and strengthen the ZiG’s value. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):

Recently our currency was anchored on gold hence the need to ensure that all gold trade be done through the formal channels and eventually find its way to Fidelity Gold Refinery, our sole gold exporter. This proactive approach by the ministry demonstrates its commitment to promoting the use of ZiG as a stable and reliable currency backed by tangible assets like gold. Through these mobilization efforts, the ministry seeks to create a sustainable and robust financial ecosystem that benefits both the government and the citizens of Zimbabwe.

The first gold mobilisation exercise will be conducted in all the country’s mining provinces which are Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Manicaland and Mashonaland West.

Chitando also revealed that in the first four months of 2024, large-scale miners delivered 4,3 tonnes of gold to FGR compared to 3,4 tonnes in the same period of 2023, representing a 26% increase.

However, gold delivery from small-scale miners, who are the main contributors to the country’s gold output, fell by 23% in the first quarter. Said Chitando:

For small-scale miners, the gold deliveries to FGR have decreased from 5,2 tonnes in 2023 to four tonnes in 2024, a 23% decrease. The small-scale miners have contributed 48% of the gold delivered to FGR for the year 2024 as compared to the 60% contribution for the previous year, 2023. Over the years since 2020, small-scale miners have been the major contributors to gold deliveries to FGR contributing more than 60%. However, for the year 2024, the contribution by small-scale miners ranges between 42% and 53% which calls for investigations into the decline in gold deliveries.

