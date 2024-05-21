Harare Derby Generates Over US$60 000, CAPS United Left With Less Than US$30 000

The cheapest entry charge was pegged at $5 for the Rest of Ground ticket, while the Upper Grandstand tickets were sold for $10. The VVIP ticket cost $20.

According to NewsDay, this was the biggest crowd to attend a football match at Rufaro since it was reopened this year, with some even estimating the spectators to have been around 20,000.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

However, the official attendance figures show that only 12 446 people paid to watch the derby, with CAPS United grossing around US$ 62,500.

Makepekepe were reportedly left with around US$30,000 after paying service providers such as hiring the stadium from the Harare City Council, police, ambulance services, private security, match officials as well as the ZIFA and SRC levies.

After deducting other indirect costs which included camping and allowances for the players, CAPS United will likely net around US$25 000.

A football expert who spoke to NewsDay on Monday on condition of anonymity said the figures were not adding up. He said:

If the official capacity is around 23,000 people, then it is easy to guess that over 20,000 attended. That stadium was almost full to capacity. But when we hear that only 12,000 attended, then two issues immediately come up. It is either the officials understated the figures or the ticketing system is porous. I want to believe it is the latter. It’s high time that the PSL introduces the electronic ticketing system and pre-match ticket sales. This is the only way to minimise leakages at the gate. Clubs are being prejudiced a lot of money through these leakages.

The expert also noted that the old gate turnstiles used at Rufaro Stadium have proved to be slow in admitting fans resulting in some spectators getting into the stadium at halftime.

In the case of Sunday’s Harare derby, thousands of fans were still queuing outside the stadium when the match kicked off at 3 PM.

CAPS United chief executive officer Morton Dodzo expressed satisfaction with the turnout, saying the match itself was enjoyable. Said Dodzo:

This was a good crowd and the good part is they watched a good match. This was a good advertisement for our football and hopefully, this match will inspire people to continue coming in their numbers. This was probably the best atmosphere we have witnessed so far this season. Our team played well and so did Dynamos. We are hoping for a good result against Bulawayo Chiefs so that our fans can come and watch us when we host Simba [Bhora].

The match lived up to expectations as the two sides played entertaining football.

Defender Kelvin Moyo put Dynamos converted a penalty early in the second half before Ralph Kawondera bundled the ball over the line to give the Green Machine a share of the spoils.

The point moved CAPS United into sixth position with 17 points, but heaped more pressure on DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe whose side sits on 12th position with 13 points.

The Glamour Boys are likely optimistic about defeating PSL debutants Arenel Movers in their upcoming match on Sunday, considering that their only two wins this season have been against newly promoted teams, Bikita Minerals and TelOne.

The 2014 champions will be hoping to get another third win when the PSL rules on their abandoned match against another promoted side, Chegutu Pirates.

The match was abandoned just after DeMbare had scored the only goal of the match in second-half stoppage time.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment