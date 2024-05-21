Herentals FC Striker Innocent Benza Celebrates 53rd Birthday

Nicknamed “IB9” or “Chidhara”, Benza is currently the oldest player in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

In fact, according to Nehanda Radio, at 53, Benza remains the oldest active player in the PSL since its inception in 1992.

In 2022, Benza became the oldest PSL player to feature in a cup final when his side lost 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup. The match was played at Barbourfields Stadium on 02 December.

Despite facing occasional criticism over his age, Benza is not planning to hang up his boots any time soon. He said in 2022:

I have no plans to retire from football anytime soon, Herentals FC is driven by a vision that is centred on IB9. I’m not deterred. I won’t stop (playing professional football) because of any negativity. We are trying to build a base, we have a Division Two team in Harare, so we want the same for Bulawayo and Mutare. In 2023 we are definitely going to have an additional two more professional teams in the leagues.

Herentals play Simba Bhora in their next premiership match on Wednesday at Wadzanai Stadium, with Chidhara likely to feature.

More: Pindula News

