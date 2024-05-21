Hope Masike Appointed To ZIMURA Board Of Directors

ZIMURA is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Hope Masike to its Board of Directors, effective 13th May 2024. Following the departure of Phillip Chipfumbu, the Board conducted a thorough selection process to fill the vacancy and ensure compliance with the ZIMURA constitution (Section 36 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association), which mandates a seven-member Board.

Ms Masike, a renowned musician, brings valuable skills, a wealth of experience, and expertise to the Board.

Her deep understanding of the music industry, coupled with her proven success as a musician, will be invaluable in advancing ZIMURA’s goals of advocating for members’ rights and improving royalty payouts.

She immediately takes over the Events and Planning Portfolio, previously held by her predecessor.