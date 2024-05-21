Hope Masike Appointed To ZIMURA Board Of Directors
Afro-fusion singer and Mbira player Hope Masike has been appointed to the board of directors for the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA).
Masike will oversee events management and planning activities.
In a statement, ZIMURA director of Information, Media, and Publicity Alexio Gwenzi said Masike’s appointment follows the departure of Phillip Chipfumbu. Said Gwenzi:
ZIMURA is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Hope Masike to its Board of Directors, effective 13th May 2024. Following the departure of Phillip Chipfumbu, the Board conducted a thorough selection process to fill the vacancy and ensure compliance with the ZIMURA constitution (Section 36 of the Memorandum and Articles of Association), which mandates a seven-member Board.
Ms Masike, a renowned musician, brings valuable skills, a wealth of experience, and expertise to the Board.
Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Her deep understanding of the music industry, coupled with her proven success as a musician, will be invaluable in advancing ZIMURA’s goals of advocating for members’ rights and improving royalty payouts.
She immediately takes over the Events and Planning Portfolio, previously held by her predecessor.
The current ZIMURA board members are:
- Mr Albert Nyathi – Board Chairperson
- Mr Farai Batani – Vice Chairperson
- Mr Alexio Gwenzi – Director of Information, Media, and Publicity
- Mr Mudiwa Hood – Director of Innovation and Strategy
- Mrs Janet Manyowa – Board Treasurer
- Hon Dingumuzi Phuti – Director responsible for Relationship Management and Liaison
- Ms Hope Masike – Director of Events and Planning
- Mr Witness Zhangazha – Board Legal Advisor
- Mrs Polisile Chimhini – Executive Director
Masike is an Afro-fusion singer, mbira player, percussionist, songwriter, fashion designer and painter and has also been a teacher of African music in Norway.
“The Princess of Mbira” hails from Musana in Binduraand is a graduate of the Zimbabwe College of Music (ZCM).
More: Pindula News