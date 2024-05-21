Union Demands ZIMASCO Stop Retrenchment Exercise

The affected workers refused to sign the retrenchment letters in the absence of any mention of packages and the short notice.

ZIMASCO said it had taken the drastic measure due to operational challenges which have seen it temporarily closing four of its six furnaces leaving it to run on two.

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

However, in a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com addressed to the ZIMASCO Human Resources Manager, NUMAIZ secretary-general, Henry Tarumbira demanded a halt to the retrenchment exercise. He said:

We urgently call for the immediate halt of the retrenchment of 200 workers as we believe that the process is unfair and contradicts the Labour Act… We submit that we give you seven working days to pay trade union dues and to either completely abandon the unlawful retrenchment process or instigate the correct retrenchment process. We further state that our legal counsels are now seized with the issues. We hope that this is order and should you need any further clarification please do not hesitate to contact the undersigned within seven days from the date of receiving this letter.

According to the Labour Act, the retrenchment process starts with the implementation of measures to avoid the retrenchment exercise as outlined in Section 12D which both the employer and employee agree on.

However, when these measures fail after implementation for not more than that year, the employer is allowed to give Notice to retrench through the Works Council.

Thereafter, a retrenchment committee comprising the employer and employee representatives is formed and is tasked to deliberate on the retrenchment packages.

If the parties agree, they will settle for the package but if fail to agree, they have room to pursue other avenues via the National Employment Council, the Labour Ministry or the courts.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment