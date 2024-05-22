GMB's Delayed Payments Hamper Wheat Farmers’ Winter Crop Season

7 hours ago Wed, 22 May 2024 11:54:48 GMT

Some wheat farmers have failed to prepare and participate in the ongoing winter wheat cropping season due to the government’s failure to pay them for wheat delivered last year.

This will likely impact negatively on the Government’s target of putting 120 000 hectares under winter wheat this season from which 600 000 tonnes are expected.

In a recent interview with Business Weekly, the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Shadreck Makombe, said:

