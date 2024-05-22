Pindula|Search Pindula
Kombi, Lorry Head-on Collision In Mabvuku Claims 5 Lives

28 minutes agoWed, 22 May 2024 05:41:24 GMT
Five people were killed on Tuesday evening in Mabvuku, Harare when a kombi was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, which occurred around 5 PM along Donnybrook Road in the Chizhanje area. Police said:

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1700 hours along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area, Mabvuku in which a lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus.

Subsequently, another commuter omnibus rammed into the back of the first commuter omnibus. Five people died on the spot. Police are currently at the scene.

More: Pindula News

