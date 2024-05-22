Kombi, Lorry Head-on Collision In Mabvuku Claims 5 Lives
Five people were killed on Tuesday evening in Mabvuku, Harare when a kombi was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, which occurred around 5 PM along Donnybrook Road in the Chizhanje area. Police said:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1700 hours along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area, Mabvuku in which a lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus.Feedback
Subsequently, another commuter omnibus rammed into the back of the first commuter omnibus. Five people died on the spot. Police are currently at the scene.
More: Pindula News
Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Tags
6 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals