Lawyer Urges Women To Report Online Gender-Based Violence

They can be assisted as far as filing reports at police stations. There is an adequate support system that they can receive. The law is there to protect them.

Women must not suffer in silence, they must speak out. If what happens to you is taken head-on and the perpetrator is convicted and sentenced, it can send out a strong message to other perpetrators that they are not above the law. This can also help to encourage other victims to seek justice for themselves.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

If the victim decides to file a civil suit, they could win the case. The media can pick that up and report on the compensation that the victim may have received and that would encourage other victims to follow suit and would also deter perpetrators from committing such offences.

He also appealed to men to stand up for women in the fight against online violence. Said Jamela:

Men need to stand up for women and speak out against gendered violence so that women can be protected. If women are left out to fight for themselves, they may not be taken seriously but if men can join in the fight too they can advocate for a positive change.

According to Global Citizen, online gender-based violence refers to targeted harassment and prejudice through technology against people, disproportionately women, based on their gender.

It encompasses various harmful actions that occur in online spaces, including stalking, harassment, bullying, and unsolicited pornography.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment