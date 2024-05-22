Local Author Releases 16th Book, "Beneath The Shadows Of Loss"

In the book, Chipangura examines her personal experiences that inspired its creation. She said:

The work offers “assurance and guidance to readers on overcoming grief, finding hope, and regaining their footing after the loss of loved ones.”

Through this book, Chipangura aims to let others know that “they are not alone in navigating the complex emotions and challenges that come with such profound life events.”

At its core, she says, “‘Beneath the Shadows of Loss’ is about the power of resilience and the journey towards healing, even when the path is not linear.”

Chipangura expressed her excitement over this accomplishment. “It feels like the first time but with higher stakes now. It’s always fulfilling to reach a certain milestone, so yeah I am thrilled and humbled concerning how far I have come in writing.”

Her latest work grapples with the “messy nature of grief” that she has experienced firsthand. Through this book, she aims to bring people who are navigating similar challenges, providing them with guidance and assurance that they are not alone.

“Readers can be rest assured that they will see themselves between the lines of my story,” Chipangura explained.

The foundation of the book is to offer a path forward, helping readers find their healing and overcome the profound grief of losing loved ones.

By sharing her journey, Chipangura hopes to uplift and unite those who are confronting the complex emotions that accompany such profound loss.

The writing process for “Beneath the Shadows of Loss” proved to be Chipangura’s “most challenging book” she has ever written, due to the personal and emotional nature of the subject matter.

“The biggest challenge was stopping the tears from falling every time I opened it to keep working,” she said.

However, Chipangura had to extend grace to herself, recognizing that this was a “sore point” that required time and care to navigate.

With the support of her therapist, who gave her the “freedom to express” herself, Chipangura was able to work through the “emotional attachments and complexities” and ultimately complete the manuscript, despite the nonlinear process of healing.

Chipangura hopes readers will find the “power of process and the importance of trusting the process” to be the book’s most impactful and memorable takeaways.

She wants readers to see themselves reflected in her story, finding comfort and strength in the shared experience of profound loss and love for those who have passed. She said:

Our losses may be different, but the one common denominator is the love we have for those we lost, and I hope that brings them comfort and strength to draw from my experience and keep going.

The author teased that there are “new books coming before the end of the year” as well as upcoming events to “gather and celebrate our loved ones” and “assure each other.”

She encourages readers to stay tuned to her social media for more details on these upcoming projects and initiatives.

Chipangura’s advice for aspiring authors and writers is to “remember your why.” She emphasizes the importance of staying grounded in the core purpose and passion behind one’s writing, as this can serve as a guiding light when faced with the many challenges of the creative process. She said:

It’s not a competition, for the most part, it’s the ministry and that gift isn’t meant for you to prove a point but it’s meant to minister something God has entrusted you with to His people.

