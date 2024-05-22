Mnangagwa Set To Launch Youth Service In Zimbabwe Programme

The launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme will take place at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District of Mashonaland East Province on 24 May 2024. Running under the theme: “Empower Youth: Secure the Future”, the event will be graced by His Excellency the President, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa who will deliver the keynote address, as well as launch the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Muswere urged Zimbabweans to embrace and support the programme saying it seeks to inculcate values of Ubuntu/Unhu, patriotism and leadership to the country’s youthful population.

Formerly the National Youth Service, the Youth Service Zimbabwe programme is a six-month training course.

Muswere said more than 30,000 youths drawn from Mashonaland East Province, as well as delegates from all the country’s provinces, are expected to attend the launch. He said:

Youths from across the country will have the opportunity to interface with the President during the launch and interact with Government ministries, departments and agencies and private sector players who will be exhibiting.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono accused the ruling ZANU PF elite of cruelty in reviving national youth service saying “they are busy forming a useless youth training programme for violent purposes” while their children are living in South Africa, Europe, America, Australia, and Canada.

The programme has faced severe criticism both within the country and internationally as the graduates have been associated with gross human rights violations on behalf of the ruling ZANU PF party.

It was alleged that under the National Youth Service, the conditions in the service training facilities were bad and characterised by frequent hunger, and sexual abuse of girls and women.

Youths at the camp were allegedly well-trained in torture techniques, which they used against political opponents.

