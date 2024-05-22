Zimbabwe Applies For ISO Code For ZiG Currency

5 hours ago Wed, 22 May 2024 14:08:21 GMT

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) deputy governor Innocent Matshe said that the central bank is in the process of applying for an International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) code for the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency as it moves to make the unit a stand-alone currency, reported NewsDay.

ISO currency codes are three-letter alphabetic codes that represent various currencies used worldwide. These codes are essential for currency trading and international settlements.

When combined, they form the symbols and cross rates used in financial transactions. For instance, USD stands for the United States Dollar, EUR represents the Euro, and JPY denotes the Japanese Yen.

