Zimbabwe’s Name Linked To A Dirty Section Of Ivory Coast's Capital, Abidjan

Decades of economic challenges have tarnished Zimbabwe’s international image to the point where its name now describes a squalid and overcrowded settlement in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast.

According to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, a Zimbabwean businessman was shocked during a recent trip to the West African country when the tour guide led him to “Zimbabwe”.

The tour guide, unaware that the tourist was a Zimbabwean national, explained that the name “Zimbabwe” symbolised the disorder, chaos, and filth in the slum. Wrote Chamisa on X:

