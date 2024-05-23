Comparing Itel S24, P55T, And P55 5G

Front Camera:

– All four phones feature an 8-megapixel front camera, allowing for decent selfies and video calls.

Rear Camera:

– Itel S24: The S24 stands out with its impressive 108-megapixel rear camera, which should provide high-resolution photos.

– P55T and P55 5G: Both models have a 50-megapixel rear camera, delivering good image quality.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

RAM and Storage:

– Itel S24 and P55T: Both phones offer 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage, allowing for smooth multitasking and ample storage space.

– P55 5G: This model boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offering a higher level of performance and storage capacity.

Battery Capacity:

– Itel S24 and P55 5G: These models feature a 5000mAh battery, providing a decent amount of power to last throughout the day.

– P55T: The P55T offers a larger 6000mAh battery, which should provide an even longer battery life.

Operating System:

– Itel S24, and P55 5G: These models run on Android 13, offering a modern and up-to-date operating system.

– P55T: The P55T runs on Android 14, and provides the latest version of the operating system.

Processor:

– Itel S24: The specific processor make is not specified.

– P55T: The P55T is equipped with the Unisoc T606 octa-core processor.

– P55 5G: This model features the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor, which should deliver excellent performance.

https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/

Connectivity:

– All four phones offer Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth capabilities, allowing for seamless connectivity.

– USB Type-C is available on all models for convenient charging and data transfer.

– The P55T and P55 5G support 4G connectivity on both SIM cards, whereas the others do not specify this feature.

Sensors:

– All phones feature a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

– The P55T includes face unlock features, providing an alternative biometric authentication method.

– The P55T and P55 5G have a compass/magnetometer, while the P55T and P55 5G include a proximity sensor and an accelerometer.

– The P55 5G also features an ambient light sensor.

Release Date:

P55 5G was released in October 2023.

S24 was released in April 2024

P55T was released in February 2024

Tags

Leave a Comment