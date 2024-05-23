Comparing Itel S24, P55T, And P55 5G
Itel recently released different models of affordable smartphones with different features and specifications. In this article, we will compare and contrast the key specifications of the Itel S24, P55T, and P55 5G to assist you in making a well-informed decision.
Display:
– Itel S24: The S24 features a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of around 267 ppi.
– P55T: The P55T comes with a slightly smaller 6.56-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels.
– P55 5G: The P55 5G offers a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels.
Front Camera:
– All four phones feature an 8-megapixel front camera, allowing for decent selfies and video calls.
Rear Camera:
– Itel S24: The S24 stands out with its impressive 108-megapixel rear camera, which should provide high-resolution photos.
– P55T and P55 5G: Both models have a 50-megapixel rear camera, delivering good image quality.
RAM and Storage:
– Itel S24 and P55T: Both phones offer 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage, allowing for smooth multitasking and ample storage space.
– P55 5G: This model boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offering a higher level of performance and storage capacity.
Battery Capacity:
– Itel S24 and P55 5G: These models feature a 5000mAh battery, providing a decent amount of power to last throughout the day.
– P55T: The P55T offers a larger 6000mAh battery, which should provide an even longer battery life.
Operating System:
– Itel S24, and P55 5G: These models run on Android 13, offering a modern and up-to-date operating system.
– P55T: The P55T runs on Android 14, and provides the latest version of the operating system.
Processor:
– Itel S24: The specific processor make is not specified.
– P55T: The P55T is equipped with the Unisoc T606 octa-core processor.
– P55 5G: This model features the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor, which should deliver excellent performance.
Connectivity:
– All four phones offer Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth capabilities, allowing for seamless connectivity.
– USB Type-C is available on all models for convenient charging and data transfer.
– The P55T and P55 5G support 4G connectivity on both SIM cards, whereas the others do not specify this feature.
Sensors:
– All phones feature a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.
– The P55T includes face unlock features, providing an alternative biometric authentication method.
– The P55T and P55 5G have a compass/magnetometer, while the P55T and P55 5G include a proximity sensor and an accelerometer.
– The P55 5G also features an ambient light sensor.
Release Date:
- P55 5G was released in October 2023.
- S24 was released in April 2024
- P55T was released in February 2024