PSL To Honour Matongorere With Moment Of Silence During Matchday 14 Weekend

In a statement, the PSL said Matongorere’s life was a testament to his unwavering dedication to football. Reads the statement:

The Premier Soccer League is deeply saddened by the passing of a true icon of football, CAPS United FC technical director, FIFA instructor and former U20 and U23 national team coach, Nelson Matongorere.

His life was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the beautiful game. His contributions to the sport were immense, guiding, nurturing and inspiring generations of players and coaches. Throughout his illustrious career, he demonstrated a profound love for football, sharing his knowledge and passion with everyone he encountered. His legacy as a visionary and leader in football will endure, inspiring future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nigel, the Matongorere family, friends, and the entire football community during this difficult time. We mourn the loss of a great man who gave his life to football and whose impact will be felt for years to come. We will observe a moment of silence during all the Castle Lager PSL Matchday 14 weekend matches as we remember and celebrate Matongorere's remarkable life and legacy.

According to ZimLive, Matongorere died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted since suffering a stroke before CAPS United’s match with Highlanders last month.

Matongorere acquired a Level 1 coaching certificate in 1981 before he went for further training in countries like Brazil and Holland. He also had a UEFA B coaching certificate.

In March 2002, Matongorere was appointed Zimbabwe national football team assistant coach with Wieslaw Grabowski as the head coach.

In 2009, he was appointed a Fifa instructor of coaching after he completed the Futuro Level Three course held in Swaziland in September 2008. 12 instructors from the SADC region attended the course and Matongorere was one of the five who were recommended by FIFA to become regional instructors.

In 2018, Matongorere joined CAPS United as a technical advisor after being recommended by Lloyd Chitembwe who was the club’s coach at the time.

When Chitembwe left CAPS United for Harare City Football Club, Nelson Matongorere joined him as technical director.

When the Green Machine reappointed Chitembwe as its head coach in November 2021, Matongorere was part of the backroom staff that joined him.

Matongorere also worked as a ZIFA technical director with the women’s national team and also had stints coaching the men’s national Under 20 and 23 sides.

He is survived by his widow Elizabeth Matongorere and five children.

More: Pindula News

