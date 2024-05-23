Veteran Football Coach Nelson Matongorere Dies At 68

The CAPS United FC Family, football fratenity and the nation is gripped with sorrow following the passing on of Coach, Father, Leader, Elder and Mentor Mr Nelson Matongorere. We have sadly lost a true legend of the game. For decades, Mr Nelson Matongorere dedicated his life to shaping young athletes and inspiring countless teams. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news His legacy extends far beyond the pitch, as he taught us valuable life lessons about discipline, team work, and all the perseverance. We will deeply miss his guideance, wisdom, and passion for the beautiful game. As CAPS United Football Family, our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and all the stakeholders whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Mdhara. Your impact will be felt for generations to come. As CAPS United FC, we have sadly lost a LEGEND.

According to ZimLive, Matongorere died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted since suffering a stroke before CAPS United’s match with Highlanders last month.

Matongorere acquired a Level 1 coaching certificate in 1981 before he went for further training in countries like Brazil and Holland. He also had a UEFA B coaching certificate.

In March 2002, Matongorere was appointed Zimbabwe national football team assistant coach with Wieslaw Grabowski as the head coach.

In 2009, he was appointed a Fifa instructor of coaching after he completed the Futuro Level Three course held in Swaziland in September 2008. 12 instructors from the SADC region attended the course and Matongorere was one of the five who were recommended by FIFA to become regional instructors.

In 2018, Matongorere joined CAPS United as a technical advisor after being recommended by Lloyd Chitembwe who was the club’s coach at the time.

When Chitembwe left CAPS United for Harare City Football Club, Nelson Matongorere joined him as technical director.

When the Green Machine reappointed Chitembwe as its head coach in November 2021, Matongorere was part of the backroom staff that joined him.

Matongorere also worked as a ZIFA technical director with the women’s national team and also had stints coaching the men’s national Under 20 and 23 sides.

He is survived by his widow Elizabeth Matongorere and five children.

