War Veterans Pledge Loyalty To ZANU PF
The War Veterans League has pledged loyalty to ZANU PF and expressed commitment to ensuring the ruling party’s sustainable growth.
Speaking at the inaugural two-day War Veterans League National Assembly meeting in Harare on Wednesday, the Secretary for the League, Douglas Mahiya, said:
The league commits itself to ensuring the sustainable growth of our Party ZANU PF. Since the formation of the League in 2022, our department has been seized with the mammoth task of operationalising our structures by educating members on their constitutional mandate as well as on how they should work with other wings of the party…Feedback
The league will ensure that ZANU PF builds visible and vibrant structures. In that pursuit, we continue to conscientise the masses on the agenda of the West to undermine ZANU PF and subvert our Government.
The ZANU PF constitution provides that war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, protect the party and its leadership.
We also observe with concern, similar efforts by former colonisers to subvert governments that are led by former liberation movements in Southern Africa.
We will remain vigilant to counter such machinations by the West and their surrogates.
The meeting was attended by more than 600 war veterans and ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, reported The Herald.
Mahiya also said the War Veterans League supports the ongoing process of enacting the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill saying the law will deal with rogue Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).
