Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dismisses ZiG, Money Changers Claims

The social media article gives the impression that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are concerned about the distribution of food aid, ZIG currency, money changers and investigation into matters of corruption.

These allegations are all falsehoods and an attempt to mislead the people of Zimbabwe on the extent of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ jurisdiction in national matters.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The responsibility and jurisdiction of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are clearly provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) 2013 section 212 which states that; “the function of the Defence Forces is to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold the Constitution”.

In the context of its mandate, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces have no business giving press statements on matters that fall outside their jurisdiction.

It is, therefore, unbelievable that such false claims purported to be coming from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters are circulating on social media using a modified letterhead to mislead the people of Zimbabwe.

To this end, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces advises the public to dismiss the false message circulating on social media with the contempt it deserves.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment