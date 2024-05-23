Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dismisses ZiG, Money Changers Claims
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has categorically denied issuing any statement expressing discontent with the distribution of food aid, the ZiG currency, money changers, or ongoing investigations into corruption matters.
In a statement, the ZDF said the issues raised in the social media article were outside its jurisdiction as provided for by the Constitution. Said the ZDF:
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces are concerned and disturbed by a sensationally wild, false and malicious social media article dated 16 May 2024 purporting to have been released by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.Feedback
The social media article gives the impression that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are concerned about the distribution of food aid, ZIG currency, money changers and investigation into matters of corruption.
These allegations are all falsehoods and an attempt to mislead the people of Zimbabwe on the extent of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ jurisdiction in national matters.
The responsibility and jurisdiction of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are clearly provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) 2013 section 212 which states that; “the function of the Defence Forces is to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold the Constitution”.
In the context of its mandate, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces have no business giving press statements on matters that fall outside their jurisdiction.
It is, therefore, unbelievable that such false claims purported to be coming from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters are circulating on social media using a modified letterhead to mislead the people of Zimbabwe.
To this end, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces advises the public to dismiss the false message circulating on social media with the contempt it deserves.
