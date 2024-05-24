Dynamos Fans Demand Genesis Mangombe's Ouster

Some of the messages on the placards read “12 games, 2 wins” and “Taneta kurova dzakabva kuD1”.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Mangombe said he has not failed and vowed to keep coaching the team. He said:

It’s not a problem coaching the team, but if the bosses are seeing something in you, it means they see progress in everything. It’s not for the supporters themselves to start to sing songs like that. It means there is a problem somehow, somewhere and remember we were not losing games, and after winning this game, the log has also changed. If we get the points versus Chegutu Pirates, we are in the top six. So we don’t know what they want. It’s a league with a lot of teams, with different philosophies. So, at times you miss winning games because of some reasons beyond our control.

Dynamos have only managed 3 wins in 13 matches, the wins coming against newly-promoted sides, Bikita Minerals, TelOne, and Arenel Movers. The club has registered 7 draws and 2 losses.

Dynamos will likely get their fourth win when the PSL rules on their abandoned match against another promoted side, Chegutu Pirates.

The match was abandoned just after DeMbare had scored the match’s only goal in second-half stoppage time.

DeMbare are probably out of the title race as they are languishing in 10th position on the log with 16 points, 10 points behind log leaders Manica Diamonds.

Despite the challenges, there’s a silver lining—if the Glamour Boys secure the 3 points from the Chegutu Pirates match, they’ll climb to 6th place, trailing Highlanders, Chicken Inn, and Simba Bhora by just 2 points—all of whom are currently tied at 21 points.

