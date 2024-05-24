PSL 2024 Matchday 13 Results: Dynamos Beat Another Promoted Side
Dynamos registered their third win in the ongoing 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after beating debutants Arenel Movers 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium.
Interestingly, DeMbare’s three wins this season have come against newly-promoted sides, Bikita Minerals, TelOne, and now Arenel Movers.
The 2014 champions hope to get their fourth win when the PSL rules on their abandoned match against another promoted side, Chegutu Pirates.
The match was abandoned just after DeMbare had scored the match’s only goal in second-half stoppage time.
In the match played yesterday, Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 for the Glamour Boys.
However, Arenel Movers upped their game in the second half and managed to score a consolation goal, with the match ending 2-1.
In the other match played on Thursday, Manica’s Diamonds’ eight-game winning run came to a grinding halt at Barbourfields Stadium where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Highlanders.
Bosso scored inside the first two minutes of the game through striker Brighton Ncube who found himself unmarked inside the box. Tawanda Macheke equalised for the Ngoda Boys in the 19th minute.
The top six on the log standings are as follows: Manica Diamonds (26 points), FC Platinum (25 points), Highlanders (21 points), Chicken Inn (21 points), Simba Bhora (21 points), and CAPS United (18 points).
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 13 results at a glance:
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
- Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals
- Hwange FC 0-0 ZPC Kariba
- Yadah Stars 1-1 FC Platinum
- Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 CAPS United
- Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals College
- TelOne 1-1 Chicken Inn
- Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Thursday, 23 May 2024
- Highlanders 1-1 Manica Diamonds
- Dynamos 2-1 Arenel Movers
More: Pindula News