PSL 2024 Matchday 13 Results: Dynamos Beat Another Promoted Side

The match was abandoned just after DeMbare had scored the match’s only goal in second-half stoppage time.

In the match played yesterday, Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 for the Glamour Boys.

However, Arenel Movers upped their game in the second half and managed to score a consolation goal, with the match ending 2-1.

In the other match played on Thursday, Manica’s Diamonds’ eight-game winning run came to a grinding halt at Barbourfields Stadium where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Highlanders.

Bosso scored inside the first two minutes of the game through striker Brighton Ncube who found himself unmarked inside the box. Tawanda Macheke equalised for the Ngoda Boys in the 19th minute.

The top six on the log standings are as follows: Manica Diamonds (26 points), FC Platinum (25 points), Highlanders (21 points), Chicken Inn (21 points), Simba Bhora (21 points), and CAPS United (18 points).

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 13 results at a glance:

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Hwange FC 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Yadah Stars 1-1 FC Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 CAPS United

Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals College

TelOne 1-1 Chicken Inn

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Thursday, 23 May 2024

Highlanders 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Dynamos 2-1 Arenel Movers

