State Media Unfreeze "Ban" On Winky D's Music

One of the songs from the album, “Ibotso”, talks about corruption, mismanagement and abuse of public resources by a greedy elite few.

NewZimbabwe.com reported a source as saying the decision to lift the ban on Winky D’s music was influenced by the new leadership at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

However, some songs from Winky D’s “Eureka Eureka” album, such as “Ibotso” and “Dzimba dzemabwe,” remain banned. Said the source:

There is a new board which is bringing the new strategy. Of course, we will not play all of his songs but his coming back on the radio is a strategy by the new board. The old board took things more personally and was rigid.

ZANU PF youth leader Charles Munganasa, who was recently appointed acting ZBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is reportedly spearheading a new strategy at the state broadcaster.

Winky D’s newly released song, Love Quartet, has been receiving a fair share of airplay on local radio stations.

On 04 March 2023, police officers stormed the stage during Winky D’s live performance and shut down his show to intimidate him for his critical commentary.

